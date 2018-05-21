Boden’s second physical store lands in Westfield London’s new extension

Fashion brand Boden has opened a store at Europe’s largest shopping centre, Westfield in White City, with the eclectic heritage-infused concept designed by Dalziel & Pow.

The brand’s second permanent store and its first in a mall, this continues Boden’s expansion from mail order and e-commerce to physical retailer, following the success of last year’s inaugural opening at London’s Duke of York Square.

The concept invites customers to shop ‘at home’ with Boden in a Georgian house setting, featuring an eccentric British vibe inspired by Johnnie Boden’s unique style and personality. Tailored to the modern mall surroundings and its fashion-forward shoppers, Dalziel & Pow has struck a seamless balance between heritage and contemporary elements for Boden Westfield.

An expressive double-height shopfront makes a bold statement, enticing Westfield visitors to discover Boden’s womenswear and children’s collections. Beyond the window’s crittal glazed framework, a deeply recessed VM area showcases the domestic heritage concept, with design cues such as half-panelled walls, Georgian-style mosaic floor tiling and framed artworks.

The sense of an eclectic ‘home-from-home’ continues inside thanks to found furniture pieces, chandelier lighting fixtures and wooden flooring. Wit and humour are fed into the space through communications, joined by engaging lifestyle imagery and elements of surprise.

The simplified single-floor layout gradually reveals Boden’s vibrant collection and memorable brand moments through three generous rooms. At the heart of the store is an inviting space for dwell time and browsing online collections.

The back wall and cash desk also make a stronger style statement, drawing shoppers further into the store.

Boden will continue to roll out its physical store concept through 2018 and beyond.