In All Fairness: Is the category a dark reality?

6 6 CHERYL’S COSMECEUTICALS, GUNJAN JAIN, NATIONAL EDUCATION MANAGER

Views on the category: Based on the data produced by Nielsen, fairness products top the list where penetration is concerned. When it comes to salon services, products addressing fairness are in demand. Even if the primary concerns of the client are acne, sensitivity, and more, customers expect fairness to be an implied and expected outcome. Since facials are expected to be more beneficial than home care, there is a need to enhance fairness combined with clearer skin as an important deliverable from salon services. Clients often feel dissatisfied if the facial does not show instant glow. Beauticians often share that ‘glow’ is a favourite word of clients when they ask for the expected benefits. Thus, brands are trying to incorporate this consumer insight into their services and products to cater to the demand of fairness enhancement.

Products offered by the brand: Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals has multiple offerings that cater to different concerns and lead to a complexion that is visibly transformed. Some of these include GloVite that takes care of dullness and under nourished skin, TanClear visibly reduces tan with the help of Tri-system of AHAs, and the OxyBlast facial that is designed for radiance. Further we have treatments like DermaLite and O2C2 that lend a radiant complexion. We believe in a holistic view and hence the home care is a part of recommendation and the beautician recommends that basis the skin type. As research is developing with each day, the industry is using more natural ingredients in their products as there is a rising trend of preferring natural and organic products. We understand this and so, develop our products using scientificallyproven herbal actives and bio-technological ingredients. The cosmeceutical formulae are essentially designed with actives that are derived from natural sources and then concentrated. Some of our natural products include Pomegranate extract in our Dermashade Sunblocks, Olive Oil extract in our facials and Aloe Vera in our Oxyderm range. We make sure that each product goes through stringent tests to ensure safety and efficiency.

Scope for innovation in the category: Every category requires innovation otherwise it tends to lose its relevance with its customers. Our Heel Peel, for example, is one of our most innovative products. It clears cracked heels in flat 20 minutes, leaving soft and smooth heels. The instant nature of this innovation makes it popular among clients who require immediate results. Innovation in using machines is key to showing the superiority of service. We have introduced multiple hand-held machines to add to the service for the client. For example, our simple tool for hot and cold massages equips the beautician to deliver the client’s requirement.

Marketing strategies adopted: One of the key marketing strategies that we believe in is education. We feel it is of paramount importance that the beauticians themselves are thoroughly aware of the services, products, benefits, and other issues. Our beauty experts are given in-depth skin knowledge and how to ensure that the client gets the best service based on an accurate diagnosis. Our certified programmes add credibility to their expertise which they achieve once the beautician completes the advanced levels. Also, the beautician needs to understand what fairness means beyond just cleansing. In addition, we work very closely with salons to help them cater to clients in multiple ways. From creating skin led flagships, to skin scan days that connect our experts directly with the consumer, we are always pursuing to empower the skin care industry.

Challenges faced: There are multiple challenges that the fairness category faces. Firstly, education of the beautician as it is challenging to get the beautician to think beyond generic fairness. The demand for personalised service is increasing daily and the lack of knowledge may lead to the beautician applying the same products and services for all. But one solution does not fit all and is definitely not a long-term success strategy. Hence, educating them in higher skin care courses to become skin experts is essential. Then, the increasingly demanding clients, who are aware of Indian and global products and services, and so, have expectations from a service. To be able to deliver to the client’s specific requirement, we are focusing increasingly on diagnosis led recommendation. Here the knowledge of the beautician plays an integral role as they educate the clients about their own skin type and its needs. We see multiple clients with sensitive skin which is prone to several skin problems and every product does not suit them. Hence, we always use with our sensitivity range in such cases, which includes SensiGlow facial, SensiAcne treatment and SensiNzyme treatment. Despite being designed for treating sensitivity, they also address fairness related demands. Lastly, clearer skin versus fairness. There is a high demand in services that address tanning, blemishes and open pores.

Future plans: We aim to offer more problem-targeted solutions. Thus, our products and services are oriented towards fairness as a basic deliverable. We have always believed that it is essential to keep innovative new technologies to cater to our client’s specific needs and we will continue to improve our services as we go ahead.