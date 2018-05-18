Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder & Director, Citykart Retail Pvt Ltd.

A true blue believer and visionary, Sudhanshu Agarwal puts his retail prowess into action with Delhi-based CityKart retail, a fashion store for the entire family.

With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Agarwal works as a catalyst in all the business operations at CityKart. Since the beginning, he has been involved in developing a robust vendor base to strengthen the procurement of apparel and general merchandise at the organization.

His deep-rooted experience in the retail industry allows him to tackle and resolve various retail-centric problems head-on.

Before taking over CityKart’s operations, he has previously worked with private equity fund TPG Capital-owned retail business, TPG Wholesale (Vishal Mega Mart) and Vishal Retail Ltd as Vice President.

In Agarwal’s words, his biggest retail mantra is – “Your business success is not measured by how much money you make, but how loyal your customers are to your brand.”