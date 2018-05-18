Zomato appoints Sameer Maheshwary as CFO

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato has appointed Sameer Maheshwary as chief financial officer of the company.

Maheshwary will be joining Zomato in July, from GE, where he is currently the CFO for South Asia, Zomato said in a statement.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato said: “As we expand the canvas of our offerings, it is time for us to bring on stronger leaders at the helm of things. Sameer is an industry veteran, and has a core finance background supplemented with business leadership roles.”

Maheshwary has been with GE since 1999 and has held various finance and business roles in US, Japan and India. He is currently the CFO for GE South Asia.