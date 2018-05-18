Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 profit rises 36 pc at Rs 34.5 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, on Thursday reported a 36.36 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 34.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.3 crore during the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal.

Total income of the company rose by 25.42 pecent to Rs 1138.9 crore in the January-March period of 2017-18 as against Rs 908 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its cafe network stands at 1,722 outlets spread across 245 cities in India at the end of March this year.