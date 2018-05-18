Home Food Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 profit rises 36 pc at Rs 34.5 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 profit rises 36 pc at Rs 34.5 crore

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, on Thursday reported a 36.36 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 34.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.3 crore during the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal.

Total income of the company rose by 25.42 pecent to Rs 1138.9 crore in the January-March period of 2017-18 as against Rs 908 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its cafe network stands at 1,722 outlets spread across 245 cities in India at the end of March this year.

