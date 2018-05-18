Being Human to launch e-commerce website; expand presence in Tier II, III markets

Being Human, is a clothing line with a heart, launched by Salman Khan, India’s A-list cine-star in 2012, globally licensed by The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, has its footprints in over 15 countries with over 600 point-of-sale.

Royalties from merchandise sale give impetus to the initiatives of Being Human-The Salman Khan Foundation in India, dedicated to the twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged. This unique business model finds an instant international connect, acceptance and appreciation.

The brand has launched its exclusive stores in 45 cities in India: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bathinda, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai,Delhi, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Thane, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada.

It is also retailed across multiple channels of exclusive stores, shop-in-shops, distributor networks and e-commerce websites internationally and in India.

The brand has a strong presence in North & West markets. Being Human has physical stores in international markets like France, Fiji, Nepal, Mauritius and Middle East.The brand has an overall presence in 61 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), 204 shop-in-shops (SIS) and 61multi brand outlets (MBOs) with an overall presence in 21 States and 87 cities.

As quoted by the company, the brand is planning to open more EBOs across India. They are focusing more on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The brand is also set to launch its e-commerce website this year.

Decoding the summer trends for Being Human Saurabh Singh, Head of Design Menswear, Being Human Clothing, explains, “For this spring/summer 2018 collection we have worked on 4 distinct themes, 2 for spring which are Neo Sports and Synthetic Reality. And for summer we have Hyper Indigo and Minimal Future. Each of these 4 themes follows very distinct trends.”

Elaborating the same, Singh says, “Neo Sports is part of our athleisure line and takes elements from active wear and racing sport. Synthetic Reality is driven by hyper real graphics and a color pallet of deep tones. Hyper Indigo as the name suggests is Indigo based collection where we have experimented with lot of wash effects and treatments on indigos. Minimal Future is also part of our athleisure line in a sophisticated minimalist avatar with a pastel color pallet.”

Being a very responsible brand by nature Singh further shares product expansion plans, “This year we introduced a collection of fashion vest. In the near future we will be increasing our organic/ eco line and come up with a limited edition capsule collection. Currently, very few styles are made using certified organic cotton.”

The brand also has a strong loyalty as it enjoys more than 6 lakh membership with repeat percentage reaching more than 20 percent.