Zivame names Amisha Jain as CEO

Zivame, one of the fastest growing players in the lingerie market, has appointed Amisha Jain as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Amisha will strengthen Zivame’s efforts in bringing innovative products for Indian woman and furthering growth by intensifying its Omnichannel presence.

Amisha Jain was heading the Arvind Sports Lifestyle business and the Digital Center of Excellence for the Arvind Group before joining Zivame. Amisha has a rich experience in leading growth and transformation initiatives for multi-national and domestic consumer goods and apparel brands.

She was chosen for the prestigious ’40 under 40: India’s Hottest Business leaders 2015′ and ‘India Inc’s rising women business leaders 2015’ award by Economic Times & Spencer Stuart, when she was Head of Sales at Nike India.

An INSEAD and Mckinsey & Co. alumni, Amisha brings over 16 years of experience in technology, consumer and retail to Zivame.

“Zivame is a revolutionary brand that has transformed the face of the Indian lingerie market with a differentiated product portfolio. I am excited to be part of the Zivame story and look forward to building on our innovation-led, consumer centric strategy to bring greater value to our consumers and stakeholders,” said Amisha on her appointment as CEO.

Commenting on the appointment Shilpa Kulkarni, Director Zivame said, “We are excited to have Amisha lead the team at Zivame. Amisha brings a wealth of industry experience and we look forward to her contribution in making Zivame the go to brand for Indian women.”