PJP Cinepolis multiplex opens in Jamshedpur

The Steel City, Jamshedpur, is all set to join the list of metro cities boasting of a six-screened multiplex presenting 30 film shows daily at P&M Hi Tech City Centre Mall in Bistupur.

PJP Cinema’s which is a joint venture of renowned film producer Prakash Jha and well known industrialist of Jharkhand R.K. Agarwal along with Mexico based multiplex chain Cinepolis is all set to inaugurate its first multiplex in the city under the brand name PJP Cinepolis on May 18 for public viewing.

Cinepolis is world’s renowned multiplex chain having more than 4,500 screen under operation worldwide.

The multiplex, spreads across 40,000 square feet, is well equipped with all the modern facilities and most multiplex accommodating 1,000+ seats.

The cinema is fully air-conditioned with plush seats, offering extra wide leg rooms and excellent screen viewing angles. It will bring together 100 percent digital technology RealK, the world’s best 3D technology, most advanced film projection system, artistically designed lobby, JBL’s surround dolby digital DTS sound system to give extraordinary cinema viewing experience.

Movie lovers will also be able to enjoy freshly prepared, high quality food from the concessions located in the spacious cinema lobby. Among some of the specialities will be the different flavors of popcorn-butter salted, caramel and cheese. Not to be missed is the half-n-half mixed popcorn experience. There is a separate coffee shop under the brand name ‘Coffee Tree’ to serve freshly prepared gourmet food and coffee.