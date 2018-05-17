Home Big Grid PE/VC investments in April touch US $2.4 bn on large deals: EY

PE/VC investments in April touch US $2.4 bn on large deals: EY

By  
-
SHARE

and in April were up 23 percent at US $2.4 billion, backed by large deals in sectors like e-commerce and life sciences, says an report.

PE/VC investments in April touch US .4 bn on large deals: EY
The next 4-5 years are expected to be the golden age for the Indian PE/VC sector, provided there is stability in the political as well as policy front

According to EY, there were 69 PE/VC deals in April worth US $2,370.09 million, while the corresponding month of 2017 had registered 66 such deals worth US $1,920.32 million.

“PE/VC deal activity in India continues to gather steam and become more robust. Both investments as well as exits are on an upward trend,” , Partner and Leader for Private Equity Advisory, EY was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: Exits also recorded a significant growth of 47 percent in terms of value during the same period, primarily on account of a single large exit by Actis worth US $692 million.

Soni said the recently announced majority acquisition of by is expected to re-rate the Indian startup sector.

“We believe it will inject new found enthusiasm and energy into the early to mid-stage investing eco-system and inspire many more entrepreneurs,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The next 4-5 years are expected to be the golden age for the Indian PE/VC sector, provided there is stability in the political as well as policy front, he said.

The largest investment in April 2018 saw Softbank invest US $400 million for a 21 percent stake in .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR