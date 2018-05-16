Baggit announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Baggit has signed up popular Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. In her new role, as the brand ambassador Kapoor will be associated with Baggit brand for the years 2018 and 2019.

The association with Kapoor, a popular youth icon, reflects Baggit’s drive towards staying on point with the expectations of today’s young millennials and yet retaining relevance with its existing customer base.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s leading stars and has received both critical and popular acclaim for her choice of films. She is known for her sense of style and her trendsetting looks, much sought-after by today’s Gen Next. Baggit’s latest collection has been put together by Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit and mirrors the vibrant personality and joie-de-vivre of its new brand ambassador. Baggit is currently present in 100 cities across India in 52 exclusive Baggit outlets as well as in 1,000 plus multi-brand retail doors.

Commenting on the new partnership, Nina Lekhi said, “Shraddha Kapoor is a great fit for Baggit. She personifies Baggit’s key proposition of beauty with strength. A fashion icon and a powerhouse of talent, her vibrant, exciting and vivacious personality makes for a perfect fit with the style and panache that Baggit has become synonymous with. We at Baggit believe in adapting and staying in tune with the changing trends and demands of our customers and our association with her is a perfect example of this. Baggit and Shraddha together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next customers.”

Elaborating on her brand association Kapoor said, “My bag is an essential must-have accessory for me. I never leave anywhere without it. And Baggit has just opened a world of amazing designs, colours and strong bags. I love it! I totally love their designs and completely relate to their philosophy of different bag for every different occasion. It’s a must-have for today’s woman on the go, especially since we tend to carry our world in our handbags. This is exactly what Baggit offers. I am really looking forward to our association.”

Baggit’s bags have always been a perfect blend of innovation, artistry and international designs which have made them an instant hit among their target audience. An environmentally-conscious vegan brand, Baggit emphasizes on the use of eco-friendly materials as well. With an unbeatable combination of style, strength and durability, Baggit has endeared itself to its customers and has become the go-to brand for today’s women.