Yellow Tie Hospitality to launch scalable restaurant incubator

Hospitality franchise management company Yellow Tie Hospitality is planning to acquire five quick service restaurants (QSR) every year for its scalable restaurant incubator, especially from small cities having distinct brand indicators.

“We have a capex of Rs 25 crore for a scalable restaurant incubator, under which we will be acquiring brands. We are looking to brands from smaller cities like Siliguri or Vijayawada, which have distinct brand indicators but can be scaled up,” Karan Tanna, Founder and Chief Executive, Yellow Tie Hospitality told PTI.

According to a PTI report: The city-based company, which recently acquired three brands – Umraan, Work This Way and Health Juice Centre – is planning 100 QSRs in three years, he said.

It will 15 Umraan, which is a kiosk and casual dining format, outlets, 15 Work This Way (kiosk and casual dining format) outlets and 25 With Health Juice Centre, a kiosk or QSR, outlets by end of the end of the year, he said.

“For the expansion and acquisition of these three brands we have earmarked Rs 15-17 crore,” Tanna was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company is also planning to enter overseas with Umraan in the Middle East and Work This Way in the Southeast Asian markets by 2019-20.

At present, it has in-house brands like Dhadoom, Twist of Tadka, BB Jaan and has an exclusive licence agreements for international brands like Genuine Broaster Chicken from the US, Just Falalfel from Dubai and Wrapchic from England.

Yellow Tie is also eyeing more master franchise of global brands.

“We already have exclusive licence for a few global brands. Were scouting for opportunities for more global brands for master franchise that will fit into our cultural milieu. We are in talks for rights for an American music club brand now,” he further told PTI.