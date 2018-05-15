Mothercare to unveil restructuring plan on Thursday

Mothercare said on Monday that it was finalising a restructuring and refinancing package which it intends to announce with its final results on Thursday.

Mothercare said it was finalising a “comprehensive restructuring and refinancing package to put the business on a stable and sustainable financial footing”. The firm added it was in the final stages of detailing this plan.

Mothercare said it was also looking to enter into new committed debt facilities, an underwritten equity issue, and gain access to other sources of capital alongside the restructuring.

Details of these moves will be provided with its final results due on Thursday, it said.