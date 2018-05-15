India’s retail inflation rises to 4.58 pc in April

India’s retail inflation rose to 4.58 percent in April from a rise of 4.28 percent in March and 2.99 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year, official data showed on Monday.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) during the month under review stood at 2.80 percent from a rise of 2.81 percent reported for March 2018.

However, last month’s increase in the CFPI rate was much higher than the 0.61 percent rise during April 2017.

The annual CPI in rural areas in April ruled higher at 4.67 percent, while in urban India it rose by 4.42 percent.

As per the data, the retail inflation rate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis rose due to higher prices of food items like vegetables, milk-based products, eggs, meat and fish.

On a sub-category basis, vegetables in April became costly by 7.29 percent, while prices of milk-based products rose by 3.21 percent.

Other notable sub-categories such as cereals became dearer by 2.56 percent and meat and fish recorded a rise of 3.59 percent.

The category of food and beverages during the month under consideration recorded a rise of 3 percent over the same period last year.

Among non-food categories, the ‘fuel and light’ segment’s inflation rate accelerated to 5.24 percent in April.