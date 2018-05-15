Marico launches its first digital exclusive brand – Studio X

Marico Limited, one of India’s largest FMCG majors, has launched a new range of premium products called Studio X under its leading male grooming brand – Set Wet. A complete grooming collection that offers expert styling for a celebrity look, Studio X is Marico’s first digital exclusive brand.

The estimated Rs 8,600 crore male grooming market is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to grow at circa 20 percent CAGR over FY17-20 (as per the BCG analysis report). The online market share of male grooming products is also heavily increasing and has higher penetration in e-commerce channels as compared to the overall personal care market.

Amplifying its presence in the male grooming market, the Studio X range will offer the 21-25 year old youth, who have recently stepped out of their teenage years and developed a matured sense of fashion, a complete range of personal grooming that will help them achieve celebrity styling every day. While college had given them the freedom to experiment with various styles, this new chapter in their life has encouraged them to evolve their appearance to a more sophisticated countenance.

As consumers evolve to a newly developed sense of styling inspired by the latest trends and celebrities, Set Wet has introduced its brand – Studio X to offer its consumers that expert look which resonates with their contemporary style. This range, from Marico’s global stable, has been co-created by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited says, “The youth today has an evolved sense of style that is greatly inspired by their favourite celebrity look. Having recognized this emerging trend, Studio X, a brand synonymous with celebrity-like styling, will assist consumers in achieving an expert finish look. In line with Marico’s growing online penetration and the upswing in online buying in the country, the brand will be launched exclusively on digital platforms.”

Viewed as one of the first expert styling brands, Studio X will be launched exclusively on Amazon in the month of May, 2018. It houses a range of products including shampoos, body wash, face wash, hair pomade, hair wax, hair and beard serum and perfume between the price points of Rs 200 to 400.