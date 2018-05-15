Amazon to open cashier-less stores in Chicago and San Francisco

Amazon, which opened a cashierless store in Seattle this year, plans more locations in Chicago and San Francisco.

Shoppers enter the stores by scanning a smartphone app. Customers use an app called ‘Go’ to enter the store. Once inside, they can take soda, salads or anything else off its shelves and just walk out. Amazon’s technology, including overhead cameras, keeps track of what they buy and charges customers after they leave.

The app uses the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning. All one needs to use the store is an Amazon account, a supported smartphone, and the free Amazon Go app.

The idea behind building Amazon Go was to push the boundaries of computer vision and machine learning to create a store where customers could simply take what they want and go.

On offer at the store are delicious ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options made fresh every day by Amazon’s on-site chefs and favorite local kitchens and bakeries.

There is also a selection of grocery essentials ranges from staples like bread and milk to artisan cheeses and locally made chocolates. Consumers will also find well-known brands, plus Amazon specials, which the company says it’s excited to introduce to customers.