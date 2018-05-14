Future Group plans to invest Rs 350 crore to open 140 exclusive outlets

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s value fashion format fbb plans to invest Rs 350 crore to open about 140 exclusive outlets as it aims to double turnover in the next two years.

According to a PTI report: At present, fbb retails its products through 385 points of sales in Big Bazaar stores, including 62 exclusive outlets.

“Over the last two years, fbb has undergone a significant transformation. We have worked on improving products assortments, in-store experience by reworking/renovating 100 points of sales where fbb is sold and also strengthened our supply chain. Now we will cement our positions to drive growth,” Rajesh Seth, COO, fbb told PTI.

He further told PTI: “We plan to have 200 exclusive fbb outlets in the next two years…financial year 2020-21. We will invest about Rs 350 crore to open these stores. We aim to double our turnover in the next two years.” fbb, however, does not disclose its financial numbers.

Out of these planned about 140 new exclusive stores, 40 will be opened in the current fiscal year.

fbb has also partnered with global fibre brand LYCRA to offer products at its stores in India.