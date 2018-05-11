In Pics: What Walmart Gains By Acquiring 77 percent Stake in Flipkart

Walmart has picked up 77 percent stake in Bengaluru-based e-commerce major for a whopping US $16 billion.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told the e-retailer’s employees that the deal was among the best decisions and emphasised that India was the best place was to be in

The Walmart chief stated that the values of the two companies were “very much aligned”,

Bengaluru-based Flipkart can take advantage of Walmart’s resources – supply chain and retailing expertise