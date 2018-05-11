Men’s T-Shirt brand Fifty Degree launched in India

Fifty Degree has just arrived in the market with its specialty in men’s T-shirts. Fifty Degree gives classic yet versatile staple that could take customers from street wear to lounging at home, to even the most high-powered board room meeting. Fifty Degree is categorized into 4 styles: Formals, Basics, Sports and Casuals (T-shirts and Polos).

The brand has an array of basic solid t-shirts that are crafted to help patrons go effortlessly from day to night without compromising on their style.

Talking on the future product expansion plans, Vinay Mehra, Managing Director, Fifty Degree says, “The future will be from basic to no-more-basic which is also exhibited in our recent campaigns. Moving ahead, kidswear is in the pipeline.”

Looking the retail mapping for the brand, Fifty Degree has just stepped into the market and plans to take its first retail steps through kiosks by the end of this year, before this, the brand will go online by June.

Defining the retail expansion plans, Mehra noted, “Fifty Degree has ambitious plans for the next couple of years. However, based on the growth and with sure measured steps it will soon come up in exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across the country, with focus on South and West India where the winter is shorter and summers longer. The brand is also looking at presence through multi brand outlets (MBOs) and shop-in-shops (SIS).”