In Pics: Who earned how much from Walmart-Flipkart deal

Employees: The deal has lifted the total worth of Flipkart’s employee stock ownership plans, including unvested shares, to US $2 billion. Esops are now estimated to be worth more than US $1 million.

Sachin Bansal: He will sell his remaining 5.5 percent stake for about US $1 billion.

Binny Bansal: Binny's partial sale of stake will bring him US $104 million while his 4.24 percent stake in the company is now valued at US $881 million.

Tiger Global: Tiger Global Management has raked in US $3.3 billion. Tiger Global’s remaining 5 percent stake in Flipkart is worth another US $1 billion

Softbank: Japan’s SoftBank is expecting returns of about US $4 billion as part of the Walmart-Flipkart transaction.

Accel: The US venture capital firm will take home US $800 million to US $1 billion over three rounds of sale for over US $100 million invested since 2009.