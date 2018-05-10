Sachin Bansal posts emotional farewell message on Facebook, wants to get back to basics

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, who is exiting the Bengaluru-based company post the Walmart deal, plans to catch up on gaming and brush up his coding skills as he takes time off to finish few pending personal projects.

According to a PTI report: US retailer Walmart Inc yesterday acquired 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about US $16 billion in its biggest acquisition till date. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at US $20.8 billion.

Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal, while Binny will stay on.

Sachin and Binny, who are not related and formerly worked for Amazon.com Inc, like their US rival began by selling books when they founded Flipkart. Flipkart sealed the world’s largest e-commerce deal yesterday with Walmart, cementing India’s place in the global e-tailing league.

“I’ll be taking some long time off and focus on finishing a few personal projects which I haven’t been able to find time for. Will catch up on gaming (and see what kids are playing these days) and brush up on my coding skills,” Bansal said in a Facebook post.

The emotional farewell post went on to say: “Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it’s time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart”.