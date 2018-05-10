Restaurateur Dinesh Arora plans to open 40 outlets of Swad – Desh Videsh Ka in next 3 years

Everybody loves to dine at a place which promises quality ambiance along with serving lip-smacking delicacies. Dinesh Arora, who credits his love for food to his foodie family, understands this need of the consumers all too well. The brain behind introducing innovating and invigorating concepts in the restaurant industry, Arora has recently opened his new restaurant Swad – Desh Videsh Ka at Nehru Place.

Elaborating on the concept of the restaurant Arora said, “Vegetarian restaurant Swad offers a classically elegant dining experience with a progressive, bold approach to cooking and cuisine. The restaurant consolidates vegetarian dishes from all over the world and present it on the platter, the Indian way.”

He further added, “The restaurant, which spans across 2,700 sq.ft., works as a QSR from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and post that turns into a casual dining space.”

Arora aims to open at least 10 outlets of Swad by this financial year end. The set up cost of one outlet of Swad is around Rs 1.25 crore.

“We are also looking to expand beyond Delhi via franchisee model and open outlets in cities like Agra, Japiur, Lucknow and Indore in next 7-8 months. Our target is to open 40 outlets of Swad in next three years,” revealed Arora.

Arora, who is the Managing Director of MT Hospitality, has changed the way people dine and drink in the Capital with his other establishments like The Unplugged Courtyard, Light Camera Action – Airbar, The Common Room, Tourist and Bombay Bar.

According to Arora, “We believe in providing an unforgettable experience. All our restaurants try to weave a memorable story by serving good food in an impeccable ambiance.”

He further added, “We believe in offering something unique at all of our restaurants. The food, drinks and ambiance, everything is completely different from one another.”

All the restaurants under MT Hospitality are based on different concepts.

Light Camera Action located in Rajouri Garden is a Bollywood themed restaurant and everything from the décor to the music to even the menu pays homage to some of the most iconic phrases from Bollywood.

Whereas Tourist, Janpath serves global street food. People who have traveled around the globe easliy connect to this place. It depicts the life of a traveler and aims to entice patrons to travel and explore the world.

Bom-bay Bar in Connaught Place and Rajouri Garden is designed to give full feel of a Bollywood shooting studio. Boasting glamorous portraits of film stars, it illustrates the instant connect that people have with the industry

Unplugged Courtyard, Connaught Place is one of the biggest ventures of MT Hospitality and has changed the way people dine in. Braai Grills and an open courtyard are a few of the USPs of this restaurant.

Elaborating on the expansion plans of Unplugged Courtyard Arora said, “We are expanding Unplugged Courtyard through franchise and partnership model. The new outlet will be coming up in Gurugram in next 3-4 months spanning across the area of 14,000 sq.ft.”

We plan to open Unplugged Courtyar in other cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The cost of opening one outlet of Unplugged Courtyard is around Rs 3.5-4 crore,” he concluded.