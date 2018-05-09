Walmart picks up 77 pc stake in Flipkart for US $16 billion

Walmart has picked up 77 percent stake in Bengaluru-based e-commerce major for a whopping US $16 billion.

“Walmart will pay approximately US $16 billion for an initial stake of approximately 77 percent in Flipkart, formally Flipkart Private Limited. The remainder of the business will be held by some of Flipkart’s existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp,” Walmart said in a regulatory filing

With this biggest deal in the Indian e-commerce space, Flipkart is estimated to be valued at upwards of US $20 billion.

Earlier, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son has confirmed that the world’s largest retailer Walmart has formally agreed to buy a controlling stake in India’s Flipkart.

SoftBank, through its Vision Fund, invested US $2.5 billion in Flipkart and that stake will be worth about US $4 billion in the deal, Son told a briefing on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The deal which is among Walmart’s biggest ever in at least two decades, gives it greater access to an Indian e-commerce market, which is slated to grow to to US $200 billion in the next ten years, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

This is also Walmart’s biggest acquisition which will help it compete with its US-based rival Amazon.