Walmart picks up 77 pc stake in Flipkart for US $16 billion

    has picked up 77 percent stake in Bengaluru-based e-commerce major for a whopping US $16 billion.

    Walmart formally agrees to buy a controlling stake in Flipkart
    According to the currently available details, Walmart will look to own a roughly 60 percent stake, while Google’s parent Alphabet will get about 15 percent ownership of the online marketplace

    “Walmart will pay approximately US $16 billion for an initial stake of approximately 77 percent in , formally Private Limited. The remainder of the business will be held by some of ’s existing shareholders, including co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Limited, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp,” Walmart said in a regulatory filing

    With this biggest deal in the Indian e-commerce space, Flipkart is estimated to be valued at upwards of US $20 billion.

    Earlier, CEO has confirmed that the world’s largest retailer Walmart has formally agreed to buy a controlling stake in India’s Flipkart.

    SoftBank, through its Vision Fund, invested US $2.5 billion in Flipkart and that stake will be worth about US $4 billion in the deal, Son told a briefing on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

    The deal which is among Walmart’s biggest ever in at least two decades, gives it greater access to an Indian e-commerce market, which is slated to grow to to US $200 billion in the next ten years, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

    This is also Walmart’s biggest acquisition which will help it compete with its US-based rival Amazon.

     

