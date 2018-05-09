Sailors Peter Burling, Blair Tuke to endorse Omega

Watch manufacturer Omega has roped in sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke as brand ambassadors.

The two Kiwis, as crewmates of Emirates Team Zealand in 2017, lifted the famous America’s Cup, a moment that also positioned Burling – then aged 26 – as the youngest winning helmsman in the competition’s history.

Raynald Aeschlimann, Omega President and CEO, praised them for their ‘drive to succeed at the highest level’.

“Peter and Blair are both hard-working and easy-going, a unique blend of qualities. We’re thrilled to have these two star sailors representing the brand,” Aeschlimann added.