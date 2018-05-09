IKEA announces contest ahead of first India store

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing company, on Wednesday announced a contest in which the winners will experience behind-the-scenes of its first TV commercial to be shot in Bangkok.

IKEA is ready to launch its first store in India in Hyderabad soon, to be followed by Mumbai in 2019.

The contest is open till May 10, 2018 for IKEA family members (loyalty programme of IKEA) in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Two members who get the maximum number of people from Mumbai and Hyderabad to join IKEA Family will be chosen winners, said a company statement.

The three-day trip to Bangkok will include behind-the-scenes on the sets of IKEA India TV commercial where winners will also meet IKEA’s interior designers, a day of sightseeing with family and a visit to the IKEA store in Bangkok to experience IKEA solutions even before the store opens in India.

There are 403 IKEA stores in 49 countries with a sales volume of 38.3 billion euros.

IKEA has been sourcing from India for over 30 years for its global stores. It currently has 50 suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain.

The IKEA Group is the first major single-brand retailer to get FDI approval and plans to open several stores across the main metro cities in India.