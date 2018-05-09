Ashutosh Pandey quits Tata CLiQ; Vikas Purohit elevated as new CEO

Tata CLiQ has announced the elevation of Vikas Purohit as the CEO with effect from July 2018. Purohit joined Tata CLiQ in Nov 2016, and is currently the COO of the company.

He takes over from Ashutosh Pandey, who is moving on to pursue other professional interests, the company said in a statement.

Pandey has been with the Tata Group for almost two decades and has successfully led Tata CLiQ since 2015. He will be joining the Mahindra Group as the head of its used-car and services unit.

Pandey was the CFO at Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent, before he became the Tata CLiQ CEO in October 2014.