Appy Fizz launches its first marketing campaign featuring Salman Khan

Parle Agro, the largest Indian beverage manufacturer has announced the launch of its new #FeelTheFizz marketing campaign for brand Appy Fizz with a budget of Rs 100 crore. This will be the first campaign for the brand featuring its new brand ambassador Salman Khan.

The new campaign builds on the need for the brand consumers to ‘Own Their Fizz’ by being bold, confident just like Appy Fizz and is targeted towards the youth across India.

The aggressive campaign is part of the overall strategy of the organization targeting Rs 5,000 crore brand turnover by end 2018 as well as building the Fruit plus Fizz category to Rs 4,000 crore over the coming years.

With Appy Fizz, Parle Agro’s fastest growing brand, the organization is looking to step up its foothold in the Indian beverage space and continue to be the leader in its sub-category. The new #FeelTheFizz campaign with the addition of Salman Khan as the face of the brand is directed towards ensuring the continuous growth momentum of the brand in order to further leverage consumers changing habits as they move away from synthetic aerated drinks. Salman Khan was selected to be the face of the brand owing to his stylish, macho and magnetic attitude being a seamless fit for Appy Fizz’s bold and edgy persona.

The Rs 650 crore brand has been a market leader in the category of fruit + fizz drinks and 2018 will see one of the largest marketing budget allocated to the brand since its launch aiming to further strengthen the brands connect with millions of consumers across India.

Speaking on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “With the new #FeelTheFizz campaign, the target is to further increase the double digit growth Appy Fizz has been consistently seeing over the past few years while solidifying it as the leader of the Fruit plus Fizz category. Salman Khan as the face of the brand plays a critical role in achieving the aggressive vision we have set out for the brand and the category it created. Driving scale in distribution, recall and preference are the key brand objectives for the brand in 2018.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Salman Khan said, “The new campaign for Appy Fizz is as exciting as it gets. I am sure the product and the new #FeelTheFizz campaign will surely resonate with all my fans.”

Sagmeister & Walsh, continues to be the creative agency on board, while the TVC is produced by 1st Ave. Machine, New York, and directed by Morgan Harary.

Speaking on the new campaign Jessica Walsh, Partner at Sagmeister & Walsh, “This year, we looked to undertake the unique objective of ensuring we preserve the almost premium aura of the brand while still ensuring it delivered to appeal across multiple audiences, ranging from the niche to the masses. We continued to build on the #FeelTheFizz story line while pushing the boundaries of being bold, edgy and confident, core attributes of Appy Fizz as well as its consumers.”

With the aim of increasing distribution and penetration across the country, Parle Agro shall this year also be introducing the new Appy Fizz 160 ml PET bottle SKU priced at Rs 10. The new pack shall also featuring imagery of Salman Khan on its packaging and shall be produced at the organizations newest manufacturing location at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand.

The campaign featuring Salman Khan, will be released simultaneously on Television, Digital and OOH. Television investments also include presence on large scale properties like the IPL, Bigg Boss on Colours and Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa. The campaign will also see significant investment into in-store activations, cinema advertising and on-ground activations.