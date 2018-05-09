UNIQLO to enter India in fall 2019; open first store in Delhi

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, has announced plans to launch in India with the opening of a first store in Delhi during Fall 2019, marking the brand’s entry into the South Asia region. Following the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Delhi in May, UNIQLO will soon begin recruiting local talent as it prepares to open its store in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“Our entry in India represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country’s growing retail market,” said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., the operator of the UNIQLO brand.

Yanai added, “We look forward to introducing UNIQLO and our high quality, affordable LifeWear apparel in India, while at the same time contributing to the expansion of the Indian economy.”

LifeWear is the UNIQLO commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles. High quality, functional, affordable and constantly evolving, LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and styles for people of all ages.

The first UNIQLO store will be located in Delhi, and the company will focus on expanding its presence in the capital region before considering other areas. UNIQLO will introduce its UNIQLO Manager Candidate (UMC) program in India soon, as part of its preparations to enter the market.

India will become the latest in a string of new markets for UNIQLO worldwide, following earlier announcements to launch in Sweden and the Netherlands in Fall 2018.

More details regarding the new store in Delhi will be announced soon.