Viraj Jit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania India

Viraj Jit Singh is the Chief Marketing Officer of KidZania India, the global indoor theme park that inspires, educates, and empowers kids, helping them understand and manage their world better. He joined the organisation in March 2012 and his responsibility is to lead three key divisions – Strategic Brand Partnerships, Marketing, and Group Visitations.

With nearly two decades of experience, Singh has immense proficiency in a wide gamut of roles, including market strategy, integrated marketing, ad and sponsorship sales, brand marketing, and inventory management.

Born and brought up in Delhi, he is an alumnus of the Doon School and has a PGP Degree in Management with a major in ‘Strategic Marketing’ and ‘Leadership and Change Management’ from The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad (2006).

On the professional front, he started as the sole distributor and marketer for Wilson Sporting Goods in India in 1997. He then chartered a path in mass media, working with ESPN Star Sports, followed by Reliance Broadcasting and MTV India – Viacom 18, before taking over as the CMO in KidZania.

Under his leadership, KidZania India has been able to drive revenue through sponsorship sales and increased footfalls through group visitations. As the custodian of the brand, his role is to identify corporate positioning and identity, ensure strong relationships with customers, build brand awareness and affinity through marketing campaigns, public relations, social media, and integrated marketing.

His long-term goal for KidZania is to expand the brand’s India footprint by successfully launching three key centres in the country, and then adapting the format to smaller, but key markets.

As a part of its CSR initiatives, KidZania India commits to 10,000 NGO visitations, annually. This ensures that underprivileged children get an opportunity to visit KidZania and experience career opportunities that they may never get exposure to. He has been instrumental in creating long term partnerships with NGOs like Magic Bus and Make A Wish Foundation, among others, to support this cause.

He has also been awarded the ‘Most Talented Marketing Professional’ at the Corporate Excellence Awards hosted by the World Marketing Congress in 2014.