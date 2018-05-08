Gadgets of Desire – Croma’s new premium store to fulfil all tech cravings

Croma has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind premium format store, ‘Gadgets of Desire’, with the opening of the first such standalone store in Delhi.

‘Gadgets of Desire’ hosts a curated range of innovative and unique tech products that are a perfect fit for today’s digital savvy and gadget-loving customers. The store’s unique interactive touch-based sound experience zone will let customers experience over 70 speakers with just a touch. An exclusive IOT (Internet of Things) zone which allow the customers to experience the entire IOT ecosystem.

The first standalone ‘Gadgets of Desire’ store recently opened in Green Park, Delhi. Designed to be compact as compared to the regular Croma megastores, the store will however offer customers the entire range and capabilities of a full-fledged Croma store through the ‘Wider-than-store’ service.

‘Wider-than-store’, Croma’s Omnichannel capability will allow customers to browse, view and find those products which are not on display and also allow them to complete the purchase of the product on the spot.

Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said, “Croma has always been a customer-centric retail company. Croma, Gadgets of Desire, is an attempt to come closer to the customers and become a go to destination for everything in electronics! The new store format, is a small neighborhood store that is a totem of the full-fledged Croma store and gives customers a gateway to the entire range of Croma’s electronics.”

The standalone ‘Gadgets of Desire’ store that has opened in Delhi follows the 27 other shop-in-shop Gadgets of Desire zones already present across the existing retail store chain in India.