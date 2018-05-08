New consumer trends to keep an eye on

Marketers are charging ahead in trying to understand more about Gen Z’s shopping preferences in an attempt to start building brand loyalty and a relationship with this digital generation.

Emergence of Generation Z

Ranging from teens to those fresh out of college, this generation has started to find their way into the limelight. However, most conversations until now have been focused on what Gen Z shoppers like and don’t like, how they behave, and how they approach the vacations and holidays.

Now that the Gen Z is out of the shadows and in the spotlight, marketers are charging ahead in trying to understand more about Gen Z’s shopping preferences in an attempt to start building brand loyalty and a relationship with this digital generation. Gen Zer’s, who have already proven they’re more comfortable spending than the cash conservative Millennials, will begin acting out their spending power in the world as they enter the workforce.

Live Videos

Audiences love that feeling which comes from getting a front row seat to an event or a ‘behind-thescenes’ look at something. Brands and influencers are finding innovative ways to engage with audiences: from hosting shows and education opportunities to interacting with the community on a one-on-one basis.

Expect live videos to innovate and increase the output approach, going ahead. Content creators will be looking for ways to make their live videos stand out and make the experience engaging in ways that pre-recorded videos cannot.

Visual Content

The generation Z of digital shoppers prefer visual content – recorded videos and photos . They read a product description, or see it with their own eyes and decide for themselves how it looked. The visual content tells stories and highlights features and ways a product can be used or worn in ways that written descriptions cannot. And it is no surprise that some of the most popular social media channels among younger shoppers are visual-based, such as YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Trust and Loyalty

In a survey by eMarketer, the opinion on ads amongst teenagers was split, with 47 per cent feeling that ads were trustworthy in some respects. These include ads they might find on social platforms like Instagram. The survey shows that teens find trustworthiness in content and ads that their friends share – in a way, vouching for the product or brand they’re sharing – or when it comes from an influencer.

Micro-Influencers

Influencers are again going to be a hot topic for marketers as they look to connect with consumers. The value of connecting to and building trust with a shopper (especially a shopper from Generation Z or a younger Millennial) though an influencer cannot be overstated. From a marketing perspective, identifying and building relationships with these niche consumers can come from micro-influencers and there is an opportunity to capitalize on this in 2018. Brands should be looking not just for the largest following count, but the most engaged audience. After all, the strength of micro-influencers isn’t in their follower count, it’s in their followers’ engagement.