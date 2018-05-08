Godrej consumer products Q4 consolidated net profit jumps by 59.24 pc

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has reported a rise of 59.24 percent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 at Rs 617.19 crore as compared with net profit of Rs 387.58 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total Income for the quarter under review marginally rose by 1.69 percent to Rs 2,557.80 crore compared with total income of Rs 2,515.19 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

For the financial year ended March 31, the company has reported a rise of 24.94 percent in its net profit at Rs 1,634.18 as compared with net profit of Rs 1,307.97 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017.

For the financial year ended March 31, the company has reported a rise of 3.73 percent in its total income at Rs 10,044.54 as compared with total income of Rs 9,684.10 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL, said, ”During fiscal year 2018, our focused strategy and balanced portfolio enabled us to deliver competitive, profitable growth, despite tough operating conditions in a few of our categories and geographies. Our constant currency sales increased by 9 per cent and EBITDA increased by 12 percent, led by robust gross margin expansion. We continue to make healthy investments in strengthening our brands and enhancing our capabilities for sustainable future growth.

The Board of director of the company has declared an interim dividend Rs 7 per share of the face value of Rs 1 for the year ended March 31,2018.

The record date for the same has been fixed as May 16. The dividend shall be paid on May 30, 2018.