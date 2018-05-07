Manpasand Beverages and Parle Products to jointly distribute their brands in Western markets

After the successful completion of the first phase of their joint distribution effort, Manpasand Beverages and Parle Products will jointly distribute their respective brands in western markets, starting with Gujarat. As a part of this strategic tie-up, the Beverage major has introduced a new brand for Mango Sip, ‘Mango Sip Gold’, which will be available along with the world’s largest selling biscuit brand, ‘Parle G’.

Under the umbrella of ‘super value offer,’ Parle G biscuit packs, Parle’s Wafers & Fulltoss will be offered along with Mango Sip Gold’s various SKUs.

Speaking about this development, Dhirendra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Manpasand Beverages Ltd. said, “Our core strength has been our strong distribution networks in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. To deepen this, we formed an alliance with Parle Products as they have a strong distribution network across the country and also have a diversified product portfolio that caters to all types of consumers. Through this partnership, Manpasand Beverage will have access to 45 lakh outlets pan-India for our flagship brand Mango Sip. The first phase of the partnership has just completed in the eastern region of India where up to 1 lakh outlets of Parle Products have been roped in by Manpasand Beverages. The response has been tremendous and has encouraged us to take up the phase two of this project in western markets of India. ”

“As both the companies are known for their dominance in small and value packs, this tie-up will create a formidable synergy in the food and beverages segment of India. It will also help us in achieving our goal of providing quality and nutritional products to the masses,” added Singh.

Last year, Manpasand Beverages tied-up with Parle products to jointly distribute their brands and achieve a significant market share in snacks & biscuits and the beverage industry. Through this partnership the Company targets to expand distribution by two-folds by next fiscal year.

Speaking about the tie-up, Krishna Rao, Category Head, Parle Products said, “Parle is synonymous with the quintessential snack that every Indian has grown up with. We are very proud of our Indian roots and it gives us immense pleasure to come together with another proud Indian Company, Manpasand Beverages. This is a significant venture for us as we look for further growth in the Indian FMCG market with our Snacking range.”

In order to meet the continuing demands of the customers, Manpasand Beverages has invested a sum of Rs 600 crore to set up four new plants in Vadodara, Varanasi, Sri City, and eastern region of India. Out of these four, the construction work of the unit in Vadodara is completed and is operational. The plants at Sri City and Varanasi are nearing completion, while the one in the eastern region is upcoming. These four new plants will not only double the company’s production capacity in the coming 12-18 months, but will also help Manpasand to reach out to newer markets.