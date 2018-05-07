Pepe Jeans sets a brand new equation with new channels and categories 

Pepe Jeans London, a forefront of international denim-led fashion brand, is aggressively looking at retail expansion plans across the country along with enhancing its Omnichannel experience.

As Neha Shah, Head of Marketing, Pepe Jeans India says, “The marketing strategies play a big role, when it comes to targeting customers in specific regions as well as creating awareness for the brand. It is essential to be aware of the cities that are gaining momentum because of real estate development; it’s only a matter of time till investors understand the market dynamics and returns they generate; thereby making them the future of retail. Pepe Jeans is extensively present in all key metros as well as Tier II and Tier III cities across 234 EBOs, over 1350 MBOs and 503 LFS all over India. Pepe Jeans also retails through popular online platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, Jabong, Ajio and Cilory. We are planning to open about 40-50 stores in the next 2-3 years across the country.”

Pepe Jeans India manufactures a wide array of chic casual wear for men, women and kids. Jeans is the core product and is very popular and sells extremely well. Jeans come in a variety of fabrics, washes, fits and colours. The brand’s product portfolio also includes T-shirts, flat knits, sweaters, sweat shirts, jackets as well as woven merchandise.

Pepe Jeans has also launched the Athleisure category recently, the purpose behind introducing a new category was to have a line that combines the functional, casual and comfortable aspects all at the same time in the form of activewear. The true beauty of this trend is that it combines both the practical aspect as well as wearability. Athleisure is currently available only in menswear and the brand is soon be extending this to womenswear in the coming seasons. The range consists of sweat pants, t-shirts and sleeveless tees. The accessories range consists of bags, wallets, caps, socks footwear.

Talking on the growth with Omnichannel for the brand Neha Shah quotes, “Omnichannel over the years has added a lot of value to consumer experience. As consumers have become accustomed to the convenience and empowerment of online shopping, they expect their in-store experiences to be consistent with their e-commerce routines. There is a great opportunity to leverage technology and up the ante to offer consumers a seamless, Omnichannel experience. In a bid to expand its Omnichannel presence, Pepe Jeans has partnered with several online market places and has launched its collections season-wise similar to the physical stores. There in an intention to introduce our own e-commerce platform in the near future.”

Pepe Jeans has also signed Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra as its first ever Indian brand ambassador. Malhotra is showcased in Pepe Jeans’s newest Spring Summer 18 campaign #MadeToCreate. The campaign is all about acting on your passion to create art and bring to life something remarkable that is driven by creative expression.