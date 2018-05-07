Maternity wear brand Seraphine to enter India in August

International fashion maternity wear brand Seraphine, which claims Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton as its loyal customer, is set to enter India with its first store in the national capital in August this year.

According to a PTI report: The brand will enter the country through a master franchise agreement with Kay Kay Clothing LLP, which plans to open about 10 stores, with a combination of company-owned and sub-franchised outlets, in the next 3 years.

“Seraphine is entering India with its first store in Delhi in August. We plan to stores in key cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in the next 3 years. We also want to open outlets in tier II cities through sub-franchise agreement,” Rajat Kapoor, Director, Kay Kay Clothing LLP told PTI.

Apart from offline distribution, the company also plans to tap in online channel, including its own portal and marketplaces, to increase its products’ reach.

“Seraphine’s global website already gets orders from India..so once we start our own India portal, we expect good traction for the brand through online channel,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Seraphine, at present, has stores in cities like London, Paris, New York, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Seraphine products in India will be priced in range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000. Other celebrities who have adorned Seraphine clothes include Jessica Alba, Gwen Stefani and Anne Hathaway.