Nykaa launches Matte to Last lipsticks

India’s leading beauty retailer, Nykaa.com brings a lovingly crafted tribute to celebrate the spirit of contemporary Indian women, with its latest launch, Matte to Last Liquid Lipsticks from Nykaa Beauty, their in-house collection of beauty products. The collection of ten gorgeous liquid lipsticks, inspired by India and crafted in Italy is a trend-forward collection celebrating ten of India’s cities. Customers can choose from the royal hues of ‘Begum’, inspired by Hyderabad, or the vibrant ‘Kudi’ of Amritsar or the delicious swirls of ‘Madras-kaapi’, from Chennai.

As a home grown brand, Nykaa has been a trend-leader that looks to celebrate the unique and vibrant traditions and culture of India to create products that strike a deep chord with the customers. Like each offering from the Nykaa Beauty portfolio, Matte To Last comes after a lot of listening from Nykaa customers. In a first of its kind project, Nykaa has now tuned into the moods and feelings of ten of India’s cities, to create a tribute to contemporary Indian woman. Choosing cities that are not only rich in heritage, but also possessing a vibrant personality, each shade is more than a colour, it is an essence of the city’s persona.

In the words of CEO, FSN Brands, Reena Chhabra, “The Matte To Last collection of liquid lipsticks is a passion project for us. India has a history dating back thousands of years and counting, where heritage is side by side with modernity. We believe in creating trends that are relevant to our consumers, and India at its very heart is so colourful and vibrant, that it serves as an inspiration for this launch. This product is our ode to India’s iconic heritage and diverse beauty.”

What’s more, these stunning formulations are long-lasting; and have an extreme matte finish. The supremely lightweight formula is kiss proof and transfer proof, and nourishing with Vitamin E and nutrient infused butters. Priced at Rs 550, customers will not be able to resist the On-The-Go Millennial Packaging that flaunts a delightful and artistic representation of each city.