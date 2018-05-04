American Chamber of Commerce elects Walmart India CEO as New Chairperson

The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India has announced Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India as Chairperson of its National Executive Board. The election was made at the National Executive Board Meeting on April 26, 2018. Krish Iyer succeeds Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India, who served as AMCHAM Chairperson from April 2016 to April 2018.

U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster is the Honorary President of AMCHAM India.

At the Board Meeting, the Board also elected Kaku Nakhate, President & Country Head (India), Bank of America and Arun Kumar, Chairman and CEO, KPMG in India, as Vice-Chairpersons and Atul Dhawan, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, as Secretary & Treasurer.

Ranjana Khanna, Director General & CEO, AMCHAM said: “We are delighted to have Krish Iyer on board. With over four decades of experience in varied fields such as finance, marketing, retail & general management, Krish brings significant management and leadership expertise to the table. Having him as Chairperson will help AMCHAM further enhance its role as a bridge builder between U.S. businesses in India and various stakeholders.”

Accepting the new responsibility, Krish Iyer said: “The two big democracies of the world – India and U.S. share an enduring and strong bond. I look forward to leading AMCHAM as its Chairperson at a time when the Indo-U.S. relationship has strengthened, both in terms of policy environment from respective governments and the significant contributions being made by U.S. businesses in India. There is tremendous focus from the Central and State Governments of India to improve ‘ease of doing business’ which is giving further boost to several industries to grow and flourish. Initiatives such as Make in India, Skilling India, Digital India to realize common goal of bringing long-term benefits to the country has created tremendous potential to create millions of skilled jobs for our young population as well as boost domestic manufacturing and consumption and thereby create shared value in India. I would like to thank my predecessor Pratyush Kumar for steering AMCHAM India to greater heights and making it a premier organization that has helped businesses in India and U.S. forge stronger ties.”