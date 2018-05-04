Parag Milk Foods strengthens management team

Leading private dairy company Parag Milk Foods Limited has been strengthening its management team with strategic hirings over the past few months. The firm has created new positions of Chief Operations Officer and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in the management.

Vimal Agarwal has been roped in as the Chief Financial Officer, who brings in 17-years of experience from PepsiCo. With the rich and varied knowledge he brings to the table, Vimal Agarwal will now be driving the analytics and finance disciplines at Parag Milk Foods.

Amarendra Sathe comes on board as the CCO; he was previously at a senior position at Kimberly-Clark India. Harshad Joshi, a dairy technologist with long stints at companies like Mother Dairy, Amul and Walmart has joined Parag Milk Foods as the COO. He will be responsible for strengthening the overall business operations at Parag Milk Foods.

The company has also roped in Niharendu Sarkar for the newly created position of Senior Vice-President-Logistics and Supply Chain. He will be responsible for establishing a robust logistics and supply chain network throughout Parag’s current and new markets.

The company plans to strengthen the current 3,800 distributors, scaling up the distribution in FMCG business.

“All these senior executives are seasoned professionals with long stints in the FMCG sector. As a strategy, we are focusing on becoming a strong national FMCG dairy company and putting more emphasis on growing our consumer business. With the support of the new senior leadership team, we are aiming at double digit growth this fiscal” shared Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods on the new hiring decision.

With the recent acquisition of the Danone plant in North India, Parag Milk Foods is now looking at growing their market share in the region and has therefore roped in Rajneesh Vasudeva as VP-Sales and Vinay Jain as Business Head for Health and Nutrition to grow the business in the region.

With the steady development in dairy industry, the company expects double-digit growth, strengthening its cheese category – the super food, scaling it up, expecting market to grow by 20-25 percent.