Coca-Cola to take brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets

Beverages major Coca-Cola plans to take its Indian softdrink brand Thums Up to neighbouring markets, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, besides ASEAN countries, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report: Coca-Cola has already introduced the brand Thums Up in Bangladesh last month, as part of its larger expansion plans.

Besides, Coca-Cola India also expects Thums Up, which was acquired by it from Parle Bisleri in 1993, to become a US $1 billion brand by the end of this year or probably by next year.

“We have launched Thums Up Charged already in Bangladesh. It is being scaled up across Bangladesh now. We have also launched Rim Zim already last month there,” T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia told PTI.

He was further quoted by PTI as saying: “Next we are planning to move to Nepal in the next couple of months with Thums up Charge. We are going to launch as big as in Bangladesh. Once we see success, we would take it to other markets.”

On being asked about any specific markets Coca-Cola is looking is eyeing for the brand Thums Up, he told PTI: “We believe that we can do the entire south Asian markets.”

“We can go places like Sri Lanka also. Then we can talk to our global HQ and go to some of ASEAN countries. Even at a later date, we can look at possibly Pakistan also. We could have more and more markets in Asia,” he further told PTI.

Coca-Cola would export the brand in those markets and would get it locally manufactured.

“We would give brand name and all the ingredients and most of the time it would be manufactured locally and but would carry the Thums Up brand,” Krishnakumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

Last year, Coca-Cola said that it expects Thums Up to be a US $1 billion (about Rs 6,500 crore) brand in the next two years.

“I think we are well on the way. By the end of this year, we would be close to it and in the worst case scenario, it would be 2019 we should get to 1 billion dollar (brand),” he told PTI.

He further said that another Indian brand Maza would be the next candidate from the stable of Coca-Cola India to join the USD 1 billion club but would take some more time.

Besides, Thums Up, Coca-Cola India is looking over possibility to take three other Indian brands to global markets – Limca, Maza and Rim Zim.

“These are four brands in our stable which have potential to (go to) other markets and we are obviously creating more and more products as Aquarius Gluco Charge, which has creation in India… It can also go out to other similar markets,” he further told PTI.

Coca-Cola India today forayed into enhanced hydration and nutritious dilutables market here by launching Aquarius Glucocharge, packed with Glucose, essential Minerals (Potassium, Sodium, Calcium) and fruit juice.

Besides, Coca-Cola also launched Minute Maid Vitingo.