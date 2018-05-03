Voylla bags ISO Certification

Voylla, India’s largest fashion jewellery brand has become ISO certified. It has strengthened its position in the marketplace by getting an ISO certificate for design, manufacturing, marketing and retail- both offline and online.

The company is now one of the handful jewellery brands who offer quality and consumer contentment. With the ISO certification, Voylla will now be the official game changer in the fashion jewellery sector in India.

After introducing the concept of branded fashion jewellery in an un-organised market, the brand has raised the bar high in the fashion jewellery segment by earning the certification. The company achieved this by the successful integration of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) subject areas, aspects and key performance indicators into the corporate strategy and processes of the organization. It is essentially a set of standards for a company’s operations.

An environmental criterion looks at how a company performs as a steward of the natural environment. A social criterion examines how a company manages relationships with its employees, suppliers, customers and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights.This requires the integration of different management systems (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and other standards) into a single responsible management system.

Ever since its inception, Voylla has always focused on quality control and building a sustainable business that is responsive to the environment and the consumer. It has been relentless in its commitment to make a positive social impact, work with indigenous human and material resources, revive rare crafts and generate employment for economically weaker sections. Voylla is a socially aware brand that has created a gender-sensitive work culture and believes that a sustainable and successful business is reinforced by consumer’s faith in your product and a family of happy employees.

ISO 14001 is an environmental management system that can be integrated into any business. The main focus of the system is to reduce costs, reuse resources and if unable to reuse recycle as much as possible. It forces a company to be aware and control the aspects of the business which have an environmental impact. It can highlight areas of the business that have high consumption or wastage; thereby leading to cost saving.In certain industries, it ensures that the company maintains its legal and regulatory requirements.

ISO-9000 is a quality management system which needs a systematic and process driven approach to manage the business. It is designed to support the company to ensure that you meet the needs of your customers, whilst delivering a consistent level of quality and satisfaction.

The ISO Certification is not only a seal of approval for a company’s credibility but also of the confidence in the potential client to keep up one’s promises.