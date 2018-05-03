Snapdeal introduces one-of-a-kind toy shopping experience for children

Snapdeal has set up a one-of-a-kind ‘Shop-by-Skill’ store to allow parents to choose the right toys to help children between 1-8 years develop critical skills. Several interactive and stimulating toys for children, have been curated for every aspect of child development from visual, tactile and auditory skills, to fine and gross motor skill enhancement, language skills and those involving memory, social, creative and thinking skills.

The store has an assortment of over 1,000 products. These include activity-based learning concepts, creative, constructional and problem-solving toys. Further, parents who feel their child has a knack/ flair for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), can find robotics kits, solar kits, smart watches, laptops and scientific toy instruments that incorporate smart technologies.

The company has set its focus on providing easy and affordable access to contemporary learning and development products that are whacky, fun and engaging.

Snapdeal spokesperson, said, “Children take cues from toys and games to learn simple and complex motor, social, emotional and interactive skills. We have built this dedicated store to open up a plethora of options for parents who want to provide world class learning opportunities for their children. We aim to bring more interactive toys that give a strong leg up to the growth of children.”