Sova forays in to body care range

After the successful launch of hair care products, Sova the quintessential Indian home grown beauty brand has forayed in to the skin care category with the launch of Sova bath and body range.

Sova is a promise to seed goodness and unequivocal nourishment through hair and skin care products into everyday life. Driven by honesty and backed by equal parts nature and science, Sova brings together the mysteries of ancient India and modern research to offer a comprehensive range of products that are nurturing and effective. Infused with invigorating scent and goodness of natural ingredients, Sova products are vegan, animal cruelty free, biodegradable and recyclable.

Sova product portfolio entails Chamomile & Coorgi Narangi Body Wash, Shea butter & Kumari Body Lotion, Sova Wild Musk & Sandalwood Bathing Bar, Sova Sage & Rhubarb Bathing Bar, Sova Coconut & Warm Vanilla Bathing Bar and Sova Bergamot & Orange Bathing Bar.

Sova products are currently available online on Nykaa.com, Ensemble Delhi, Lemill Mumbai, Anantaya Jaipur and Amazon.in.