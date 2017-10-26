Veeba introduces peanut butter

Veeba, one of the leading sauces, dips and dressing company of India is expanding their range and have announced the launch of Veeba Peanut Butter in two mouth-watering variants- Creamy and Crunchy.

Healthier and tastier the Veeba Peanut Butter promises to add a dash of flavor to your routine food leaving you wanting for more. The Peanut Butter makes for a great ingredient in healthy snacks and meals and lives up to Veeba’s promise of delivering tasty and better-for-you products.

Veeba Peanut Butter is India’s first Peanut Butter fortified with Calcium, Iron, Vitamin A & D in a deliciously creamy and crunchy format. Made from roasted peanuts, Veeba Peanut butter is an excellent source of fibre and protein.

Founder & MD, Veeba Food Services Private Ltd, Viraj Bahl says, “Today consumers are looking for healthier alternatives. We, at Veeba, feel that it doesn’t necessarily have to come with a compromise on taste. Living up to our promise of tasty, better-for-you products we’ve developed Veeba Peanut Butter- Deliciously creamy and crunchy fortified with Calcium, Iron, Vitamin A & D.”

Available in following two variants-

Creamy: Deliciously smooth, melts in the mouth

Crunchy: Delectable peanut butter with satisfying bite of peanuts

Sealed in PET Jar (340 gm and 1kg) is available at retail outlets PAN India at Rs 154 and Rs 299, respectively.