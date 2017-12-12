Tuesday, December 12, 2017

TRRAIN Retail Award Winners

Indiaretailing Bureau -
TRRAIN RETAIL AWARDS 2017 ‘RETAIL’ CHAMPIONSTRRAIN organised the sixth edition of its flagship TRRAIN Retail Awards 2017 in Mumbai on Day 2 of the...
Head: Trust – The Foundation to a Great Workplace

Indiaretailing Bureau -
Intro: In a workplace, trust is built when respect, fairness, openness and credibility become the foundation for every decision and interaction in the organization.Byline:...
I’m Excited That RED is on Its Way to Becoming a Global Phenomenon: BS...

Indiaretailing Bureau -
In 2011 and 2012, the RED celebration was just a round of ‘thank yous’. In subsequent years, the idea gathered momentum, it became widespread...
End Result of Customer Experience Must Be Heightened Relationship with The Consumer

Indiaretailing Bureau -
Abel A CorreaAny customer experience (CX) exercise is successful when a customer sees an organisation and its employees talking ‘customer benefit’ rather than the...
