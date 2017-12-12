Retail
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
How Companies Celebrated Retail Employees’ Day 2016
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
Head: ‘The Good Part About Retail Is That Anyone And Everyone Can Scale...
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
India Needs to Build A Set Of Great Leaders
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
Retail Employees’ Day: A RED-Letter Day for Retail Employers & Employees
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
Raymond: Celebrating The True Ambassadors of Retail
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
TRRAIN Retail Award Winners
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
TRRAIN RETAIL AWARDS 2017 ‘RETAIL’ CHAMPIONSTRRAIN organised the sixth edition of its flagship TRRAIN Retail Awards 2017 in Mumbai on Day 2 of the...
Read more
Head: Trust – The Foundation to a Great Workplace
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
Intro: In a workplace, trust is built when respect, fairness, openness and credibility become the foundation for every decision and interaction in the organization.Byline:...
Read more
I’m Excited That RED is on Its Way to Becoming a Global Phenomenon: BS...
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
In 2011 and 2012, the RED celebration was just a round of ‘thank yous’. In subsequent years, the idea gathered momentum, it became widespread...
Read more
End Result of Customer Experience Must Be Heightened Relationship with The Consumer
Indiaretailing Bureau
-
December 12, 2017
Abel A CorreaAny customer experience (CX) exercise is successful when a customer sees an organisation and its employees talking ‘customer benefit’ rather than the...
Read more
