Priyagold to revamp its website after 19 years

Priyagold, the leading brand in biscuits manufacturing undergoes a website revamp after 19 years. The new website offers quick and easy access to information along with hassle-free navigation.

According to a ANI report: The new website also gives a comprehensive understanding of the brand’s value proposition and its varied product offerings.

Priyagold’s new website is user-friendly with appealing vibrant colours; fashioned to attract stakeholders and potential customers. Fresh and uncluttered design, improved functionality and the rich content gives the brand a new look and feel.

Following are some of the new features infused in the website:

– A parallax website with a toggle such that a user could navigate across and can get the detailed information of each products on the website

– Focus on mobile and tablet version of the website as it’s apparent that users are taking to these devices for searching and finding the information on web

– Lazy loader technology which is used by Flipkart is implemented on the website so that the website loads quickly

– Potential graphical representation to highlight the brand’s central messaging ‘Haq se Maango’

– Usage of .gif image for the global presence section that gives a premium outlook globally to the brand

“We are excited about our website’s overhaul and the robust content and design which make it easy for the customers to better understand our brand’s strategy and offerings. There was indeed a need to revamp the age old website. The new website has all the updated features and matches to the latest trends of the century. We believe that our website will enable visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow, launch new products and increase our market presence,” said Director, Priyagold, Shekhar Agarwal.

Priyagold’s new website will be updated on regular basis with company’s updates and announcements, new product launches and media events.