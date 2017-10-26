Home Beauty & Wellness Kylie Jenner won’t sell her cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner won’t sell her cosmetics brand

Reality TV star , who is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper TraviScott, will not abandon her cosmetics brand , says her mother Kris Jenner.

“We have talked to a few people and certainly there is interest, (but) I don’t think she sees herself stepping away from this brand for many years,” said Kris, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“She’s doing this because it’s really her passion. It’s so authentic to who she is, because she’s been wanting to do this since she was a little girl. To see her have this kind of success with something she really loves has been really great,” Kris added.

In August, Kris announced that Kylie’s company had grossed $420 million in retail sales in 18 months.

