INFINITAS a premium partner of NCR in India makes everyday easier for retailers and their customers

From software to hardware, Infinitas brings NCR’s innovative solutions for retailers of all sizes on display at the 2017 India Retail Forum (IRF).



Only one company – NCR Corporation – serves as a one-stop shop for retailers of all sizes looking for solutions designed to make life easier for shoppers in this fast-changing retail world.

The wide variety of NCR’s solutions for retailers, from the budding entrepreneur to the largest global chains, will be on display at booth at the IRF.

Several new solutions and expanded functionality and features of existing NCR offerings will be on display, including:

NCR RealPOS XR7, the NCR RealPOS XR7 features a stylish all-in-one design, best-in-class performance, exceptional versatility, plus the ruggedness and data security you need for mission-critical store environments. Simply stated, it's POS Perfected.

NCR RealPOS Thermal Receipt Printer – extreme performance in a compact footprint; The NCR RealPOS Thermal Receipt Printer offers exceptional print performance, high resolution and easy connectivity in a compact design to meet the needs of any retail environment, especially the demanding hospitality industry.

Technical Specification:

Fixed thermal print head, 203 dots per inch

Print speed: up to 90 lines per second

(12” per second, 300mm per second)

Supports both 80mm and 58mm media rolls

Single cash drawer connector supporting one to two drawers

“Paper low” and “paper out” sensors

Thermal print head failure detection

Customizable logos and characters set in RAM.

Dual wireless / USB interface

NCR STOREPRO – An open-yet-integrated POS and store management platform, NCR StorePro offers uniquely comprehensive retail functionality. It delivers the speed, accuracy and robustness required to fully support both changing grocery industry requirements, and the continuously evolving needs of grocery retailers of any size.

Fully field proven – with 100,000 StorePro POS terminals installed at more than 25,000 sites around the world

Highly resilient – full lane independence for 100% uptime

Uniquely flexible – easily adapt to different setting

Super functional – leverages the latest, most innovative retail technologies

For more information on these and other NCR solutions, stop by the INFINITAS IRF booth, for a tour during show hours. Connect with us at pos@infinitasts.com, Phone: +91 750750 6266/+91 99991 71857