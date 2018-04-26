V-Mart opens first store in Jammu

V-Mart, known as the king of organized retail in Tier-II & III cities, has opened its first store in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K. This is the fourth store of the brand in J&K.

V-Mart has introduced Jammu to a fully air-conditioned store with unmatched international shopping experience. For the people of Jammu, V-Mart promises to fulfill the fashion needs of the entire family under one roof at best prices. The store is spread over a retail area of 9,300 sq ft.

Snehal Shah, Vice-President, Marketing & Operations, V-Mart Retail Ltd. said, “We are proud to launch our store in the city of temples Jammu. Mostly we operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in virgin areas where we can cater to young, aspirational class with their fashion and lifestyle needs by providing high-end fashion at a pocket friendly price.”

He further added, “With our new store in Jammu, we look to expand our reach in J&K and become the preferred shopping destination for fashion and family needs. We are sure that this new store will also prove to be a milestone in our endeavor to take fashion to the nooks and corner of the country providing customers true value for their money which has helped V-Mart to build the relationship with millions of families across the country”.

“We are thrilled to announce our store launch in Jammu, J&K says” Chairman & Managing, Director, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Lalit Agarwal. After getting a very good response from our existing stores in Srinagar, Udhampur and Kathua, we are proud to launch our 1st fully air conditioned fashion store in Jammu. We look forward to staying true to our promise of offering the latest and the widest fashion range at unmatched prices.”

Soon we have a plan to launch more stores in the state of J&K, Agarwal added.

According to Agarwal, “We are sure that people of the city will give a warm welcome to the V-Mart Retail Fashion store and we are confident that the opening of this new store in the city will give its citizens a chance to unique experience by offering a vast range of fashion products. High standards in quality and design and down-to-earth prices will ensure that over time the store shall emerge as the destination of choice for bargain hunters and the fashionable alike.”

Jammu is a fastest growing city with high awareness about fashion and latest trends. Consumers in the city are looking for an organized fashion store which can provide the elusive combination of best quality fashion at best prices. It is this very gap that V-Mart wishes to fill and meet the consumers demand.