TTK Prestige announces Vidya Balan as new brand ambassador

TTK Prestige Ltd, India’s number one kitchen appliance company, announced that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been signed as brand ambassador for its flagship brand Prestige. The association will commence with a national brand campaign that will run at the end of April in all media platforms which would include but not limit to TV, news print and digital platform.

As India’s largest and most trusted kitchen appliance brand which ranks amongst the top 100 most trusted brands in the country, Prestige’s core philosophy of innovation and leadership resonates with Vidya Balan, who is a thought leader and ground-breaker in her field. With her ability to make ‘bold and meaningful’ choices, Vidya Balan represents the new progressive voice of today’s modern Indian woman.

TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige said: “This is an exciting time for TTK Prestige. There is tremendous synergy between the brand and Vidya Balan, as both have left an indelible mark on the nation. We hope that this association is just the beginning of a long, fruitful and mutually rewarding relationship and we look forward to working together to take TTK Prestige to the next level.”

Commenting on the partnership, Chandru Kalro, Managing Director of TTK Prestige said: “We are proud to associate with Vidya. As a brand, Prestige is proudly Indian and Vidya is the true embodiment of the brand’s core values. With our recent foray extending beyond the kitchen and into the rest of the home with Prestige Clean Home, this partnership will help us to find additional ways to meaningfully connect with the modern Indian home-maker, who is our core audience.”

Vidya Balan, TTK Prestige’s new brand ambassador said: “It is a matter of great pride for me to be the brand ambassador for Prestige, a brand that I have grown up with. In fact, Prestige is one of the few brands that is a part of our collective conscious due to its rich legacy and the infinite amount of trust that the company has built with generations of consumers.”