Vishal Malik, Business Head- Retail, Intex Technologies Ltd.

Vishal Malik heads the retail business for Intex Technologies. He has 18 years of sales, marketing and operations experience in FMCG, Telecom sector along with performing leadership roles in setting up and operating a chain of retail stores.

Over the past 18 years, Malik has developed a knack of starting retail shop chains. His first project was for Spice Hotspot, then Videocon Connect stores and now Intex Smart World stores, where he has set a blistering pace – his team has set up 100+ stores across India at a rate of 5 stores/month in 21 states and 83 cities in 18 months’ record time.

In his current role, he is responsible for setting up and running the show. Having worked with brands Like PepsiCo, Airtel, Sify, Hutch and Spice, before this assignment of setting up new retail chain from scratch, while working in almost-autonomous startup within a large group.

He has been awarded with several awards in categories of Retail Concept of the Year, Operational Excellence, Impactful Retail Design & Visual Merchandising in India and abroad.

Apart from the current retail vertical, he is also working on implementing innovative business models like Omnichannel presence and setting up of exclusive brand stores abroad.