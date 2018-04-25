Govt must seek traders’ views on e-commerce policy: CAIT

Traders body CAIT has demanded that its views be taken on the proposed policy on the e-commerce sector.

The Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT) said its representative was not invited in Tuesday’s stakeholders meeting on the e-commerce policy.

This is a “step motherly treatment to domestic retail trade”, it said in a statement.

“It’s very disgusting that we are regularly making complaints against malpractices of e-commerce companies but government chose to avoid traders,” Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said.

It alleged that the Government is allowing e-commerce companies to control, dominate and distort retail trade.

“The e-commerce companies are free to flout FDI policy of the government, even after many complaints,” it added.

“CAIT demanded that (Commerce and Industry Minister) Suresh Prabhu should resign for his failure to address issues of domestic trade,” it added.